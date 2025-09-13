Left Menu

France Leads the Charge to Davis Cup Final 8

France edges closer to the Davis Cup Final 8 with a 2-0 lead against Croatia. Austria, Argentina, and Germany also dominate in their respective ties. The Netherlands face challenges despite efforts. United States equalize against Czech Republic, with exciting matchups expected as Spain and Australia begin their ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:32 IST
France Leads the Charge to Davis Cup Final 8
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France moved to the edge of the Davis Cup Final 8 after establishing a 2-0 lead over Croatia, while Argentina, Austria, and Germany also appeared set to secure their berths following commanding performances on the opening day of qualifying matches on Friday.

In Osijek, debutant Corentin Moutet propelled 10-time champions France forward by defeating home favorite Dino Prizmic 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, followed by Arthur Rinderknech triumphing over 2014 U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4. France can advance by winning any of the three matches on Saturday, starting with doubles.

Meanwhile, in Groningen, the Netherlands aims to replicate last year's run to the final but faces a tough challenge after dropping both singles to Argentina. Tomas Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo delivered victories, putting the visitors in the lead. Dutch captain Paul Haarhuis acknowledged the difficulty ahead but remained hopeful.

TRENDING

1
John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

 Global
2
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

 Global
3
Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

 United States
4
PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui air...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025