France Leads the Charge to Davis Cup Final 8

France moved to the edge of the Davis Cup Final 8 after establishing a 2-0 lead over Croatia, while Argentina, Austria, and Germany also appeared set to secure their berths following commanding performances on the opening day of qualifying matches on Friday.

In Osijek, debutant Corentin Moutet propelled 10-time champions France forward by defeating home favorite Dino Prizmic 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, followed by Arthur Rinderknech triumphing over 2014 U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4. France can advance by winning any of the three matches on Saturday, starting with doubles.

Meanwhile, in Groningen, the Netherlands aims to replicate last year's run to the final but faces a tough challenge after dropping both singles to Argentina. Tomas Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo delivered victories, putting the visitors in the lead. Dutch captain Paul Haarhuis acknowledged the difficulty ahead but remained hopeful.