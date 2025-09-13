Cricket vs. Politics: Tensions Rise Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Game
Head coach Gautam Gambhir's directive to focus solely on cricket amid calls for a boycott of India's Asia Cup match against Pakistan resonates with fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate. The team is following instructions from the BCCI and Indian government, amidst sensitive public sentiments following a terror attack in Kashmir.
As India prepares for its Asia Cup match against Pakistan, head coach Gautam Gambhir has underscored the importance of focusing solely on cricket amidst boycott calls. Fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate echoed similar sentiments, stressing adherence to the directives set by the BCCI and the Indian government.
The call for a ban on sporting ties with Pakistan has been fueled by a recent terror attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, stirring public emotions. Despite widespread sentiments, the Indian cricket team is instructed to maintain clear boundaries between sports and politics.
Interestingly, Gambhir previously held a more stringent stance. However, with the current situation, the coaching staff is tasked with keeping the players concentrated on the game, aligning with government and BCCI guidelines.
