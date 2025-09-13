Cricket or Conflict? Political Firestorm Ahead of India-Pakistan Match

As the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match approaches, a political storm brews in India. Opposition parties have fiercely criticized the BJP-led central government, claiming that playing cricket with Pakistan disrespects the memory of the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the soldiers who protect the borders.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced protests across Maharashtra, encouraging citizens to boycott the match. Thackeray questioned the government's stance on terrorism, stating that maintaining any relations with Pakistan should cease until terrorism ends.

The Aam Aadmi Party and other political figures echoed similar sentiments, demanding an end to the match as soldiers continue sacrificing their lives. The controversy highlights the complex intersection of sports and politics in Indo-Pak relations.