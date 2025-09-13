Left Menu

Cricket or Conflict? Political Firestorm Ahead of India-Pakistan Match

On the eve of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, opposition parties criticized the BJP-led government for allowing the game, citing it as an insult to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Political figures argue the match undermines national sentiment, igniting a heated debate on Indo-Pak relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:28 IST
Cricket or Conflict? Political Firestorm Ahead of India-Pakistan Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match approaches, a political storm brews in India. Opposition parties have fiercely criticized the BJP-led central government, claiming that playing cricket with Pakistan disrespects the memory of the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the soldiers who protect the borders.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced protests across Maharashtra, encouraging citizens to boycott the match. Thackeray questioned the government's stance on terrorism, stating that maintaining any relations with Pakistan should cease until terrorism ends.

The Aam Aadmi Party and other political figures echoed similar sentiments, demanding an end to the match as soldiers continue sacrificing their lives. The controversy highlights the complex intersection of sports and politics in Indo-Pak relations.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France
3
Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

 Global
4
Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigration Debate

Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigra...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025