Canadian Women's Rugby Team Storms into World Cup Semi-Finals

Canada outplayed Australia with a dominant 46-5 win to secure a spot in the Women's World Cup semi-finals. With robust defensive strategies and powerful runners, they set the tone early, leading to a decisive victory. Canada will face New Zealand in the semi-final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada delivered an impressive performance, defeating Australia 46-5 to secure their place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals. Their relentless attack, coupled with solid defense, proved too much for the Australians, setting up a semi-final showdown with New Zealand.

Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester were among the try scorers for Canada, while Sophie de Goede's excellent conversions contributed significantly to the victory. Despite Australia's early attempts to level the score through Desiree Miller, they struggled to compete against the Canadian onslaught.

Canada maintained control throughout the match, adding further tries in the second half despite challenging weather conditions. The victory marks a promising junction for the team as they aim for their first final since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

