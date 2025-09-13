Canadian Women's Rugby Team Storms into World Cup Semi-Finals

Canada delivered an impressive performance, defeating Australia 46-5 to secure their place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals. Their relentless attack, coupled with solid defense, proved too much for the Australians, setting up a semi-final showdown with New Zealand.

Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester were among the try scorers for Canada, while Sophie de Goede's excellent conversions contributed significantly to the victory. Despite Australia's early attempts to level the score through Desiree Miller, they struggled to compete against the Canadian onslaught.

Canada maintained control throughout the match, adding further tries in the second half despite challenging weather conditions. The victory marks a promising junction for the team as they aim for their first final since 2014.

