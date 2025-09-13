Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

In a crucial match for Nice, Jérémie Boga's second goal of the season proved to be the game-winner, securing a 1-0 victory over Nantes on Saturday in the French league.

The Ivory Coast international broke a tense deadlock in the 56th minute, sprinting 45 meters to outmaneuver Anthony Lopes with a close-range, left-footed shot.

This triumph lifted Nice to ninth place, alleviating some pressure after a challenging season start and an untimely Champions League exit. Nantes, on the other hand, suffered a third consecutive defeat.

