Ogier on the Edge: Rally Chile Heats Up

Sebastien Ogier leads the final day of Rally Chile, heading his Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans by 6.3 seconds. Ogier's performance in the challenging forest stages earned him a solid lead, with intense competition expected in the final rounds. Adrien Fourmaux trails Ogier, with three rounds left for championship contention.

Sebastien Ogier is poised to take on the final day of Rally Chile, maintaining a narrow 6.3-second lead over his Toyota teammate, world championship leader Elfyn Evans. The stage is set for intense competition as Ogier, who marked his 200th World Rally Championship start, looks to capitalize on his strong performance in Saturday's challenging forest stages.

Ogier swept all three of the Saturday late loop stages, mastering the changing conditions that evolved from early morning rain to a drier afternoon. Reflecting on the day's events, the seasoned champion emphasized the unpredictability of the race's conclusion. "It is going to be intense until the end," he noted, with his sights set on continuing his winning streak after rallying in Paraguay last month.

Adrien Fourmaux of Hyundai holds a modest third place following an overnight lead, trailing Ogier by 26.8 seconds. Adding to the competitive field, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finds himself in fourth, while Toyota's Sami Pajari and title contender Kalle Rovanpera occupy the fifth and sixth slots, respectively. With Ogier trailing nine points behind Evans and three rounds remaining in the championship, the rally world eagerly anticipates the outcome of this high-octane showdown.

