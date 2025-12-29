Hyundai's Buyback Limbo: War Stalls Repurchase of Russian Plant

Hyundai, the prominent South Korean automaker, faces challenges in reclaiming its once-dominant position in Russia as the window to repurchase its former manufacturing plant narrows. The ongoing war in Ukraine has stymied efforts, with sanctions disrupting operations and a crucial buyback option nearing expiration.

Hyundai, alongside its affiliate Kia, had been a leading foreign carmaker in Russia until the plant's sale in 2024, valued at a symbolic 140,000 won. The firm's retreat was prompted by supply chain disruptions following Western sanctions imposed after Russia's incursion into Ukraine. Although the Korean automaker harbors aspirations of reclaiming its asset, the looming deadline and geopolitical tensions pose significant hurdles.

Despite the challenges, Hyundai, like other foreign carmakers, remains vigilant about the possibility of returning to a once-profitable market now dominated by Chinese brands. As the January deadline approaches, Hyundai's hopes hinge on ending the conflict and negotiating future possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)