Left Menu

Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a former Olympic 1,500m champion, failed to qualify for the world championship semi-finals due to injury. The 24-year-old struggled in his heat, finishing eighth, as an Achilles injury hampered his preparation. Despite this setback, he remains focused on his 5,000m world title bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 06:30 IST
Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

In a surprising turn of events at the world championships, former Olympic 1,500 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen failed to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Ingebrigtsen, usually a formidable contender, trailed behind, finishing eighth in his heat amid the challenges posed by an Achilles injury.

The Norwegian athlete, who had been aiming for another success at the venue where he clinched his Olympic gold in 2021, could not match the pace of his competitors as they surged in the final stretch. Only the top six runners advanced, leaving Ingebrigtsen disappointed but not defeated.

Despite this setback, the 24-year-old remains optimistic about the future. He is focusing on his upcoming challenge of striving for a third consecutive world title in the 5,000 metres. Ingebrigtsen is determined to overcome his injury woes and reclaim his standing on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

 Global
2
Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

Australia's A$12 Billion Boost: AUKUS Submarine Plans Unveiled

 Global
3
Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

Ingebrigtsen's Olympic Setback: Injury Derails Championship Hopes

 Global
4
Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

Peres Jepchirchir's Golden Triumph in Tokyo

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025