All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

Under pressure All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has been forced to confront New Zealand's record 43-10 Rugby Championship loss to South Africa in Wellington. The defeat, the worst in All Blacks history, saw a second-half collapse that left the team unable to score against a dominant Springbok side.

Despite a recent victory over the South Africans in Auckland, this latest setback has intensified scrutiny of Robertson's leadership. Admitting he has to take the loss "on the chin," Robertson expressed deep disappointment given the effort invested by the team, acknowledging South Africa's superiority.

Media outlets in New Zealand were scathing, with critics likening the All Blacks' outdated performance to an analogue relic in a digital age. Ahead of crucial Bledisloe Cup matches, team captain Scott Barrett emphasized the need for unity and improvement in set pieces to finish the championship strongly.