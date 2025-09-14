Bartosz Zmarzlik Makes History with Sixth World Championship Win

In a historic turn of events, Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik clinched his record-equalling sixth Speedway GP world championship title in Vojens, Denmark, on Saturday. The 30-year-old Zmarzlik, who became the first rider in history to win four consecutive gold medals in the sport, matched the achievements of legends Ivan Mauger and Tony Rickardsson, both of whom also have six world titles to their names.

The tense finale saw Zmarzlik edge out Australia's Brady Kurtz by just a single point. Despite Kurtz achieving a record-breaking fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory, Zmarzlik's second-place finish was enough to secure his title. Britain's Dan Bewley rounded off the podium by claiming bronze after finishing fourth at the Vojens Speedway Center.

Bartosz Zmarzlik expressed his elation, stating, "Now I am 30 years old, I have six world titles, and this is unbelievable for me. Brady gave me a really big challenge, so thank you, Brady. We've provided an exciting season for the fans." The season will conclude with the Speedway of Nations, set to take place in Poland from September 30 to October 4, where 15 nations will vie for the world team title.