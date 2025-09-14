Left Menu

Bartosz Zmarzlik Makes History with Sixth World Championship Win

Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik secured his sixth Speedway GP world championship title in Vojens, Denmark, becoming the first rider to win four consecutive titles. Zmarzlik edged Australia's Brady Kurtz and was joined on the podium by Britain's Dan Bewley. The Speedway of Nations will conclude the season in Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 08:53 IST
In a historic turn of events, Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik clinched his record-equalling sixth Speedway GP world championship title in Vojens, Denmark, on Saturday. The 30-year-old Zmarzlik, who became the first rider in history to win four consecutive gold medals in the sport, matched the achievements of legends Ivan Mauger and Tony Rickardsson, both of whom also have six world titles to their names.

The tense finale saw Zmarzlik edge out Australia's Brady Kurtz by just a single point. Despite Kurtz achieving a record-breaking fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory, Zmarzlik's second-place finish was enough to secure his title. Britain's Dan Bewley rounded off the podium by claiming bronze after finishing fourth at the Vojens Speedway Center.

Bartosz Zmarzlik expressed his elation, stating, "Now I am 30 years old, I have six world titles, and this is unbelievable for me. Brady gave me a really big challenge, so thank you, Brady. We've provided an exciting season for the fans." The season will conclude with the Speedway of Nations, set to take place in Poland from September 30 to October 4, where 15 nations will vie for the world team title.

