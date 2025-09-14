Left Menu

Action-Packed Weekend in Sports: Injuries, Victories, and Records

A thrilling weekend in sports saw injuries, victories, and records made across various events. Highlights included TCU's Kevorian Barnes and Chiefs' Xavier Worthy facing injuries, while Christopher Bell claimed a NASCAR win and Tyler Smith signed a record NFL contract. The U.S. triumphed in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Updated: 14-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:30 IST
Action-Packed Weekend in Sports: Injuries, Victories, and Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sports world was electric this weekend with a series of notable events. TCU running back Kevorian Barnes suffered a leg injury during their game against Abilene Christian, while Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy was ruled out for a rematch game due to a shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, on the racetrack, Christopher Bell ended his win drought by clinching a victory at the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee. Amid quick tire wear and late-race restarts, Bell maneuvered his Toyota to a commanding win.

In athletics, the United States continued its dominance in the 4x400m mixed relay, achieving their third win in the event's history. Additionally, Cowboys' Tyler Smith's contract extension made headlines, setting a new benchmark as the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

