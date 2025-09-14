Left Menu

MotoGP Secures Misano World Circuit Until 2031

The Misano World Circuit will host MotoGP races until at least 2031, extending its contract. A significant venue for Ducati and Aprilia, it is named after Marco Simoncelli. The San Marino Grand Prix has been on the calendar since 2007, with Marc Marquez achieving notable success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:59 IST
MotoGP fans can look forward to racing at the Misano World Circuit until at least 2031, Dorna Sports announced before the San Marino Grand Prix. The extension confirms the circuit's role as a pivotal venue for both Ducati and Aprilia.

Originally contracted until 2026, Misano will now host five additional MotoGP race weekends. Named in honor of the late rider Marco Simoncelli, the circuit holds historical significance in the MotoGP community.

Promoters of the San Marino Grand Prix expressed pride in maintaining the event, which has been featured since 2007. Notably, six-times champion Marc Marquez stands as the most successful racer here, securing four wins in the premier class and seven in total.

