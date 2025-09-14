India A Squad Unveiled for Australia A Series: Key Players Named

In a recent announcement, the BCCI has named Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to the India A squad for the second and third one-day matches against Australia A.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, also included Tilak Verma and Harshit Rana for the final two matches, demonstrating a strategic approach for strengthening the team.

The matches are scheduled to take place at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium after the Asia Cup, presenting a crucial opportunity for players to showcase their skills in a competitive series.