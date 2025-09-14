Left Menu

India A Squad Unveiled for Australia A Series: Key Players Named

The BCCI named Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh in the India A squad for upcoming matches against Australia A. The team will play a three-match series in Kanpur. Tilak Verma will captain the latter two games. The squad will include notable players and is part of preparations after the Asia Cup.

Updated: 14-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:05 IST
India A Squad Unveiled for Australia A Series: Key Players Named
In a recent announcement, the BCCI has named Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to the India A squad for the second and third one-day matches against Australia A.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, also included Tilak Verma and Harshit Rana for the final two matches, demonstrating a strategic approach for strengthening the team.

The matches are scheduled to take place at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium after the Asia Cup, presenting a crucial opportunity for players to showcase their skills in a competitive series.

