Cricket Clash or Clash of Ideals? Protest Against India-Pakistan T20

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a right-wing group demonstrated their disapproval of the upcoming T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai by smashing a television set at Commissioner Chowk.

Led by Sachin Sirohi, an office-bearer of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, the protestors claimed playing cricket with Pakistan dishonors Indian martyrs. Sirohi accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism and urged the Indian government to cease all sports engagements with the neighboring nation.

This match will be the first face-off between these arch-rivals since May's military encounters, after India targeted terror networks in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. India's current sports policy only permits matches in multilateral tournaments, not bilateral series, against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

