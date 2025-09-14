Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Amid Anti-Terror Sentiments

Opposition parties in India protested against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, urging a boycott due to Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism. Political figures criticized the ruling party for allowing the match and called for solidarity with terror attack victims, urging sports organizations to take a stand.

Updated: 14-09-2025 20:47 IST
In a significant wave of dissent, opposition parties across India have launched protests against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. The match, set to take place in Dubai, has come under fire for involving a nation accused of sponsoring terrorism.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) staged protests in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu. A similar stance was taken by the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the government's decision to allow the match, highlighting the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Political leaders have condemned the ruling BJP, questioning its priorities and accusing it of compromising national sentiment. The debate over playing sports with a country perceived as a sponsor of terror continues as officials and the public voice their outrage.

