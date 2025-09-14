Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amidst Tensions

Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party, voiced strong criticism over India's cricket match against Pakistan. Her remarks came after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 individuals were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

This match marked the first sporting confrontation between the two nations since the April 22 attack. The Indian government faced severe backlash for permitting this cricket match while families of the attack victims are still seeking justice.

Sule remarked on the inconsistency of the government's stance, which vowed no interactions with Pakistan, yet allowed a cricket match to take place, urging for collective protest against the event.