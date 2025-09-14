Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amidst Tensions

Supriya Sule criticized the India-Pakistan cricket match following the Pahalgam terror attack. India faced Pakistan on the field for the first time since the attack, amid demands for justice by victims' families. She highlighted the contradiction between no talks with Pakistan and playing cricket matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:27 IST
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party, voiced strong criticism over India's cricket match against Pakistan. Her remarks came after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 individuals were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

This match marked the first sporting confrontation between the two nations since the April 22 attack. The Indian government faced severe backlash for permitting this cricket match while families of the attack victims are still seeking justice.

Sule remarked on the inconsistency of the government's stance, which vowed no interactions with Pakistan, yet allowed a cricket match to take place, urging for collective protest against the event.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

 Nepal
2
Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

 Global
3
Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

 India
4
India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025