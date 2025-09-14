India Crushes Pakistan Amid Political Tensions at Asia Cup

In a politically-sensitive encounter, defending champions India emerged victorious against Pakistan, winning by seven wickets in their Asia Cup clash in Dubai.

India's spin trio set the stage for success, confining Pakistan to a meager 127-9. Abhishek Sharma set the tone with his aggressive start, followed by Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who ensured India's win with a strong partnership. The win was secured with more than four overs remaining.

The match took place amidst calls in India to boycott the game, given recent military tensions between the two nations. However, the Indian cricket board maintained its policy of competing against Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments.