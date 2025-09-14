Historic Halt: Vingegaard Claims Vuelta Amid Protests

Jonas Vingegaard secured his place in cycling history by winning the Vuelta a Espana amidst chaos as the final stage was called off due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The Danish cyclist, riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, wrapped up the victory after a decisive performance on Saturday's mountain stage which left him with a commanding lead. However, the scheduled finish in Madrid turned into confusion as demonstrators blocked the route, leading to the abandonment of the final stage.

Organizers halted the race for security reasons, marking the first time since 1978 that political protests prevented the completion of a Grand Tour. Despite the challenges, the victory stands as a landmark for Vingegaard, his third Grand Tour title and a historic first for Denmark in the Vuelta.

(With inputs from agencies.)