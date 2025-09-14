Left Menu

Historic Halt: Vingegaard Claims Vuelta Amid Protests

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark claimed victory in the Vuelta a Espana, despite the final stage being abandoned due to pro-Palestinian protests in Madrid. It marks Vingegaard's third Grand Tour win, and he is the first Danish cyclist to win the Spanish race. The event was marred by political demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jonas Vingegaard secured his place in cycling history by winning the Vuelta a Espana amidst chaos as the final stage was called off due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The Danish cyclist, riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, wrapped up the victory after a decisive performance on Saturday's mountain stage which left him with a commanding lead. However, the scheduled finish in Madrid turned into confusion as demonstrators blocked the route, leading to the abandonment of the final stage.

Organizers halted the race for security reasons, marking the first time since 1978 that political protests prevented the completion of a Grand Tour. Despite the challenges, the victory stands as a landmark for Vingegaard, his third Grand Tour title and a historic first for Denmark in the Vuelta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

