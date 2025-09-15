Left Menu

Rayhan Thomas secures Top-20 Finish at Simmons Bank Open

PTI | Franklin | Updated: 15-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 12:53 IST
Rayhan Thomas secures Top-20 Finish at Simmons Bank Open
Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas made good progress on the Korn Ferry Tour with a tied 20th finish at the Simmons Bank Open, part of the Korn Ferry Finals, at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

The Dubai-raised 24-year-old golfer delivered a week of consistent golf to close at 11-under par, ensuring a good pay cheque of just over USD 17,000 and valuable points in his pursuit of a PGA Tour card. He shot 65, 66, 71 and 68 for the week.

He had a roller-coaster of a final round with a birdie start and an eagle on the 17th and three other birdies. He also gave away four bogeys as he carded two-under 68.

With three more events, including the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, he can retain his Korn Ferry card or even go on to make the elite ranks of the PGA Tour.

Zach Bauchou produced a composed display to win the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. The American closed with a 23-under total of 257, finishing two strokes clear of Austin Hitt.

Bauchou, who had been in contention throughout the week, maintained his momentum with a steady final round to secure his maiden Korn Ferry Tour victory.

The win was a career breakthrough for the 28-year-old and also gave him chances of graduating to the PGA Tour. Hitt, despite a strong push, settled for second at 21-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

