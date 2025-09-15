Oman opt to bowl against UAE in Asia Cup

Oman skipper Jatinder Singh won the toss and opted to bowl against UAE in their Asia Cup Group A league match, here on Monday.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of opening defeats. While the UAE had suffered a defeat by nine wickets against India, Oman had lost to Pakistan by 93 runs. Teams: Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique.

