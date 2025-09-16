Rugby-Leicester-bound Wallaby O'Connor hopes to be back for All Blacks tests

Flyhalf James O'Connor flew out of Australia on Monday with no guarantee he will play another test for the Wallabies but let everyone know he wants to be back for the final Rugby Championship clashes against New Zealand.

O'Connor signed for Leicester Tigers in June and had planned to join up with them after the British & Irish Lions series, but the 35-year-old was retained in Joe Schmidt's Rugby Championship squad due to the Wallabies' injury list. However, with Ben Donaldson returning from a thigh injury and fellow flyhalf Tom Lynagh expected to be available for the All Blacks tests after a hamstring strain, O'Connor was released from the Wallabies squad to head to England.

The 68-test playmaker posted a picture of himself with his dog before his flight, with the caption: "This is not goodbye.. It's see you soon.. Hopefully.. Bledisloe." The final two tests of the Rugby Championship against New Zealand at Eden Park on September 27 and in Perth the following week double as the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested between Australia and the All Blacks.

Coming back to test rugby this season after a three-year hiatus, O'Connor has been among the Wallabies' top performers in the Rugby Championship. He played a big part in their drought-breaking win over world champions South Africa at Ellis Park last month and helped inspire their comeback win over Argentina in Townsville with a busy cameo off the bench in the second half.

He was the driving force again in the Wallabies' late rally against the Pumas in Sydney last Saturday replacing Tane Edmed, who struggled in his first test as starting flyhalf. With O'Connor in good form, and Edmed, Lynagh and Donaldson boasting less than 30 tests between them, home fans and rugby media have bemoaned O'Connor's release with the Wallabies eyeing a rare chance for silverware.

Australia lead the Rugby Championship on 11 points, one ahead of South Africa and New Zealand, who suffered a record defeat to the Springboks in Wellington over the weekend. Schmidt praised O'Connor's performance after the 28-26 loss to Argentina in Sydney on Saturday but was non-committal when asked whether he would include him in his squad for the All Blacks' tests.

"I will definitely be having a chat to James this evening or tomorrow morning because we have to make a decision pretty much straight away," Schmidt told reporters. Rugby Australia declined to comment on whether any decision had been made.

Teammates have endorsed O'Connor's involvement in the Wallabies' setup, saying his experience had been invaluable. "He backs himself, and that confidence that he brings, brings everyone with him as well," scrumhalf Tate McDermott said over the weekend.

"I think there's definitely a place for him long-term, 100%."

