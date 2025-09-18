Ferrari's Speedway Over the Sea: Fabio Barone Sets New Record on Naval Horizon

On Thursday, Italian driver Fabio Barone raced a Ferrari SF90 across the flight deck of a navy ship along Italy's Mediterranean coast, setting a world record for the fastest car on a boat. His attempt was a gripping spectacle of speed and precision.

Barone previously set a record of 152 kph on an aircraft carrier in southern Italy. His latest endeavor, near Rome, aimed for 160 kph to break his own record. The carrier's deck was initially wet, complicating the feat, but a warm summer sun ensured safe conditions for the high-speed challenge.

As the car hit 164 kph, spectators, including naval officers and enthusiastic children, cheered the new benchmark. Barone expressed the intense focus needed for such an achievement, likening his process to playing an intricate musical piece. The records are now on their way to Guinness World Records for validation.

(With inputs from agencies.)