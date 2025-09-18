Mohammad Nabi Carves His Name in Afghanistan's Cricketing History

Afghanistan's cricketing icon, Mohammad Nabi, has etched his name in history as he becomes the country's first batsman to cross the 6000 international runs mark across all formats. This impressive achievement came during the T20 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi against Sri Lanka.

Nabi has now accumulated a total of 6057 runs in 315 international appearances, boasting two centuries and 24 half-centuries, with an average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 101.11. His tally includes 33 runs in Tests, 3667 in ODIs, and 2357 in T20Is, making him Afghanistan's top scorer in T20Is and the second-highest in ODIs.

In a high-stakes match, Nabi's explosive 22-ball 60 led Afghanistan to a score of 169/8 after a challenging start against Sri Lanka. His rapid half-century, achieved in just 20 balls, set a new record for Afghanistan, surpassing his own and Gulbadin Naib's previous shared record. Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara shined as their leading bowler with figures of 4/18, in a match crucial for advancement in the T20 Asia Cup with Group B's fate hanging in the balance.