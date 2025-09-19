Elisabeth Terland's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Man Utd to Champions League Glory

In a striking display of talent, Manchester United's Elisabeth Terland netted a hat-trick, leading her team to a 3-0 victory over SK Brann and securing their debut spot in the Women's Champions League group stage.

The Norwegian international's quick-fire goals in the ninth and 13th minutes effectively steered United back on course after a disappointing first-leg loss. Her impeccable performance not only dismantled Brann's defensive strategy but also demonstrated her prowess on the field.

Elsewhere, Roma overcame Sporting with a 3-2 aggregate success, while Real Madrid easily advanced, defeating Eintracht Frankfurt. Atletico Madrid managed a dramatic late win against Hacken, joining 17 other teams for the group stage draw.

