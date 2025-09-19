Elisabeth Terland's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Man Utd to Champions League Glory
Elisabeth Terland's standout performance with a hat-trick led Manchester United to a triumphant 3-0 victory over Norway's SK Brann, securing their place in the Women's Champions League group stage for the first time. Other teams like Roma, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid also progressed to the next round.
In a striking display of talent, Manchester United's Elisabeth Terland netted a hat-trick, leading her team to a 3-0 victory over SK Brann and securing their debut spot in the Women's Champions League group stage.
The Norwegian international's quick-fire goals in the ninth and 13th minutes effectively steered United back on course after a disappointing first-leg loss. Her impeccable performance not only dismantled Brann's defensive strategy but also demonstrated her prowess on the field.
Elsewhere, Roma overcame Sporting with a 3-2 aggregate success, while Real Madrid easily advanced, defeating Eintracht Frankfurt. Atletico Madrid managed a dramatic late win against Hacken, joining 17 other teams for the group stage draw.
