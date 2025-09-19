Left Menu

Flamengo Shines in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Clash

In a thrilling Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg, Brazil’s Flamengo triumphed over Argentina's Estudiantes La Plata with a 2-1 victory. Flamengo's Pedro and Guillermo Valera quickly established a lead. Elsewhere, LDU outperformed Sao Paulo 2-0 in Quito. The second legs will decide the advancing teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-09-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:18 IST
Flamengo Shines in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a riveting Copa Libertadores quarterfinal, Brazil's Flamengo emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Argentina's Estudiantes La Plata. Pedro struck in the opening 15 seconds, followed by Guillermo Valera's ninth-minute goal, cementing an early lead for the 'Mengao.' A late own goal by Flamengo's Leo Pereira put Estudiantes on the board.

Flamengo, a celebrated team in Brazil, eyes their fourth Copa Libertadores title following their last win in 2022. The second leg is set for next Thursday in Argentina, promising more high stakes. If successful, Flamengo will face either Racing Club or Velez Sarsfield, both hailing from Argentina.

In another decisive match, Ecuador's LDU defeated Sao Paulo 2-0 on home turf, thanks to goals from Bryan Martinez and Michael Estrada. The upcoming second leg in Sao Paulo will determine which team advances to face either Palmeiras or Argentina's River Plate. The excitement continues as the quarterfinals reach their critical juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India
2
Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

 India
3
South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Plans

South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Pl...

 Global
4
Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025