Luca Zidane Switches Allegiance to Algeria, Follows Father's World Cup Legacy

Luca Zidane, son of famed footballer Zinedine, has switched his international playing allegiance from France to Algeria. The move aligns him to potentially play in the World Cup like his father. FIFA approved this decision, and Zidane will add depth to Algeria's goalkeeper choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:38 IST
Luca Zidane, goalkeeper and son of the legendary Zinedine Zidane, has announced his switch of international allegiance from France to Algeria, aligning with his father's World Cup legacy.

Currently playing for Spanish second-division club Granada, Zidane's decision was confirmed by FIFA, marking a significant addition to Algeria's goalkeeping roster, which has seen four different players in one year.

Zidane, 27, has a familial link to Algeria through his paternal lineage and previously represented France at junior levels. With Algeria's World Cup qualification prospects looking promising, his move is noteworthy ahead of the upcoming qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

