India U17 Team Advances to SAFF Championship Semi-Finals

India's U17 men's national team clinched their place in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 with a 1-0 win over Bhutan. Rahan Ahmed scored the decisive goal. India now faces Pakistan to determine the group leader. Despite multiple first-half chances, Bhutan's defense held strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The India U17 men's national soccer team secured a spot in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 after edging Bhutan 1-0 on Friday in their second Group B match. Substitute Rahan Ahmed made a crucial impact, scoring the only goal in the 57th minute to propel India forward.

India's Blue Colts faced a resilient Bhutan defense, a stark contrast to their previous goal-filled performance. The first half saw India dominating possession and pressing high, creating several chances but failing to convert, with a strong Bhutan defense keeping them at bay.

Rahan Ahmed's introduction in the second half proved pivotal, as his clinical finish from a Maldino Singh Yumnam cross broke the deadlock, boosting India's confidence. As India kept pressing, Bhutan's defense remained resolute, but Rahan's goal was sufficient to secure a valuable win and a clean sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

