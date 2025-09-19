India U17 Team Advances to SAFF Championship Semi-Finals

The India U17 men's national soccer team secured a spot in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 after edging Bhutan 1-0 on Friday in their second Group B match. Substitute Rahan Ahmed made a crucial impact, scoring the only goal in the 57th minute to propel India forward.

India's Blue Colts faced a resilient Bhutan defense, a stark contrast to their previous goal-filled performance. The first half saw India dominating possession and pressing high, creating several chances but failing to convert, with a strong Bhutan defense keeping them at bay.

Rahan Ahmed's introduction in the second half proved pivotal, as his clinical finish from a Maldino Singh Yumnam cross broke the deadlock, boosting India's confidence. As India kept pressing, Bhutan's defense remained resolute, but Rahan's goal was sufficient to secure a valuable win and a clean sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)