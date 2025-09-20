Canada Stuns Black Ferns in Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals

In an unexpected turn of events at the Women's Rugby World Cup, New Zealand's Black Ferns were ousted by Canada in the semi-finals. Held in Bristol, the defending champions succumbed to a 34-19 defeat, shaking the rugby world.

Coach Allan Bunting commended Canada's accuracy and cited his team's lack of discipline as a crucial factor in the loss. Despite being six-time champions, the Black Ferns faltered against Canada's robust gameplay, missing the chance to compete in the final at Twickenham.

Canada took command early at Ashton Gate, swiftly building a 12-0 lead. Their dominance continued, establishing a 24-point advantage by the second half. Late tries by New Zealand weren't enough to bridge the gap, sealing their fate in the tournament.