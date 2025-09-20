Left Menu

Canada Stuns Black Ferns in Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals

New Zealand's Black Ferns' dream of securing another Women's Rugby World Cup title was dashed by a 34-19 semi-final loss against Canada. Coach Allan Bunting attributed the defeat to Canada's precision and Black Ferns' indiscipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:21 IST
Canada Stuns Black Ferns in Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn of events at the Women's Rugby World Cup, New Zealand's Black Ferns were ousted by Canada in the semi-finals. Held in Bristol, the defending champions succumbed to a 34-19 defeat, shaking the rugby world.

Coach Allan Bunting commended Canada's accuracy and cited his team's lack of discipline as a crucial factor in the loss. Despite being six-time champions, the Black Ferns faltered against Canada's robust gameplay, missing the chance to compete in the final at Twickenham.

Canada took command early at Ashton Gate, swiftly building a 12-0 lead. Their dominance continued, establishing a 24-point advantage by the second half. Late tries by New Zealand weren't enough to bridge the gap, sealing their fate in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global
2
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.

There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbhar...

 India
3
Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

 Global
4
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025