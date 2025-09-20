Canada Stuns Black Ferns in Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals
New Zealand's Black Ferns' dream of securing another Women's Rugby World Cup title was dashed by a 34-19 semi-final loss against Canada. Coach Allan Bunting attributed the defeat to Canada's precision and Black Ferns' indiscipline.
In an unexpected turn of events at the Women's Rugby World Cup, New Zealand's Black Ferns were ousted by Canada in the semi-finals. Held in Bristol, the defending champions succumbed to a 34-19 defeat, shaking the rugby world.
Coach Allan Bunting commended Canada's accuracy and cited his team's lack of discipline as a crucial factor in the loss. Despite being six-time champions, the Black Ferns faltered against Canada's robust gameplay, missing the chance to compete in the final at Twickenham.
Canada took command early at Ashton Gate, swiftly building a 12-0 lead. Their dominance continued, establishing a 24-point advantage by the second half. Late tries by New Zealand weren't enough to bridge the gap, sealing their fate in the tournament.
