Azerbaijan Grand Prix Secures Spot on F1 Calendar Till 2030
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain a part of the Formula 1 calendar until 2030 following a contract extension. Known for its unpredictable races, Azerbaijan has hosted these events since 2016. The extension reflects strong cooperation between Formula 1 and Azerbaijan, ensuring the continuation of exciting races in Baku.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will continue to be a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2030 following a four-year contract extension announced on Saturday. Originally set to expire after next year's race, the contract ensures that fans will continue to witness the intense racing action from Baku's renowned street circuit.
Debuting in 2016, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix quickly gained a reputation for its unpredictable outcomes. The circuit is characterized by challenging technical segments alongside long straights that cut through Baku's picturesque seafront and historic old town. Sergio Perez is notably the only multiple-time winner at the venue.
Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali underscored the significance of this contract renewal, stating that it highlights the robust partnership between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani government, and race promoters. This move not only cements Azerbaijan's place in the sport's future but also promises continued thrilling and memorable races in the years to come.
