Left Menu

U.S. Men's Relay Team Faces Shocking Exit in 4x400 World Championships

The U.S. men's 4x400 relay team failed to reach the final after finishing sixth in their heat due to obstruction. While the women's team won their heat, the struggle continues for several teams with notable performances by South Africa and Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:51 IST
U.S. Men's Relay Team Faces Shocking Exit in 4x400 World Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States men's relay team, winners of nine out of the last ten world 4x400 gold medals, faced an unexpected exit after finishing sixth in their heat, leading to an appeal due to obstruction. Historically dominant, the team has now encountered a new roadblock in their sprint relay endeavors.

The team faced challenges from the onset, struggling to find their rhythm. An unfortunate collision with the Zambians at the second changeover further complicated their run. Despite a strong effort by Jenoah McKiver, the team could not secure a spot as South Africa and Qatar excelled in the heats.

Meanwhile, Botswana disqualified after an illegal changeover despite winning their heat, and the U.S. women's team secured their place in the final, setting a world-leading time. The finals promise intense competition with standout performances expected by multiple teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025