U.S. Men's Relay Team Faces Shocking Exit in 4x400 World Championships

The United States men's relay team, winners of nine out of the last ten world 4x400 gold medals, faced an unexpected exit after finishing sixth in their heat, leading to an appeal due to obstruction. Historically dominant, the team has now encountered a new roadblock in their sprint relay endeavors.

The team faced challenges from the onset, struggling to find their rhythm. An unfortunate collision with the Zambians at the second changeover further complicated their run. Despite a strong effort by Jenoah McKiver, the team could not secure a spot as South Africa and Qatar excelled in the heats.

Meanwhile, Botswana disqualified after an illegal changeover despite winning their heat, and the U.S. women's team secured their place in the final, setting a world-leading time. The finals promise intense competition with standout performances expected by multiple teams.

