AIFF's New Era: Emulating IPL for India's Premier Football League
Bhaichung Bhutia suggests that the AIFF should emulate the IPL model to manage the nation's top-tier football league after the Supreme Court's decision mandates AIFF's control. Bhutia emphasized collective effort and stakeholder collaboration, including former players, to enhance league organization and governance post-independence.
Bhaichung Bhutia, the revered former football captain of India, emphasized replicating the Indian Premier League's successful model to organize the country's premier football league. His remarks follow the Supreme Court ruling, which mandates the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to assume full control over the league, retracting authority from private entities.
During an exclusive interview with PTI, Bhutia acknowledged the challenges facing AIFF but asserted the need for collective cooperation among stakeholders, including ISL clubs and the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), to effectively run the league utilizing television rights.
Bhutia lauded the inclusion of former players in AIFF governance for the first time since India's independence. He cited the example of Michel Platini's successful administrative transition to highlight the potential impact of ex-players in leadership roles. Bhutia urged the need for knowledgeable and passionate individuals in AIFF to drive Indian football forward.
