Left Menu

AIFF's New Era: Emulating IPL for India's Premier Football League

Bhaichung Bhutia suggests that the AIFF should emulate the IPL model to manage the nation’s top-tier football league after the Supreme Court's decision mandates AIFF's control. Bhutia emphasized collective effort and stakeholder collaboration, including former players, to enhance league organization and governance post-independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:44 IST
AIFF's New Era: Emulating IPL for India's Premier Football League
Bhaichung Bhutia
  • Country:
  • India

Bhaichung Bhutia, the revered former football captain of India, emphasized replicating the Indian Premier League's successful model to organize the country's premier football league. His remarks follow the Supreme Court ruling, which mandates the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to assume full control over the league, retracting authority from private entities.

During an exclusive interview with PTI, Bhutia acknowledged the challenges facing AIFF but asserted the need for collective cooperation among stakeholders, including ISL clubs and the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), to effectively run the league utilizing television rights.

Bhutia lauded the inclusion of former players in AIFF governance for the first time since India's independence. He cited the example of Michel Platini's successful administrative transition to highlight the potential impact of ex-players in leadership roles. Bhutia urged the need for knowledgeable and passionate individuals in AIFF to drive Indian football forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025