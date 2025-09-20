Left Menu

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Clash in Asia Cup Showdown

In a pivotal Asia Cup Super 4 match, Bangladesh chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka. Two changes were made to Bangladesh's lineup, while Sri Lanka fielded the same eleven. Emotionally, Dunith Wellalage returned to play for Sri Lanka following his father's recent passing.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das opted to bowl first after winning the toss in their critical Asia Cup Super 4 encounter against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Bangladesh squad saw changes with Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan joining the playing XI, replacing Rishad Hossain and Quazi Nurul Hasan. In contrast, Sri Lanka retained their previous lineup.

Notably, Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, who mourned his father's death earlier in the week, returned to the team and made the cut for the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

