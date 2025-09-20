Left Menu

Bangladesh Faces Unbeaten Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Four Showdown

Bangladesh captain Litton Das chose to field first against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super Fours encounter in Dubai. Though Bangladesh needed Sri Lanka to beat Afghanistan earlier for qualification, now the two sides compete to secure a spot in the final, with Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage available despite personal loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:53 IST
Bangladesh Faces Unbeaten Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Four Showdown
Bangladesh team (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a Super Fours clash at the Asia Cup in Dubai, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka, a team unbeaten in the tournament alongside India. Bangladesh previously hoped for a Sri Lankan victory over Afghanistan to aid their qualification. Now, these two rivals face off in a battle to advance to the final.

Sri Lanka's recent win over Afghanistan was orchestrated with ease, echoing their previous victory against Bangladesh in the group stage. Captain Litton Das cited historical success for teams batting second as a reason for choosing to field, and announced two changes to his team. Meanwhile, uncertainty over young spinner Dunith Wellalage's participation was resolved as he made it back to the UAE following the loss of his father. The Sri Lankan side confirmed Wellalage's inclusion in the final XI after his return.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka maintained consistency with his squad from past matches, acknowledging he would have opted for the same strategy had he won the toss. He praised the maturity of the young players who joined the team since 2021. This critical match sees Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, each determined to earn a coveted spot in the final, bringing their best lineups to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025