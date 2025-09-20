Bangladesh Faces Unbeaten Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Four Showdown

In a Super Fours clash at the Asia Cup in Dubai, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka, a team unbeaten in the tournament alongside India. Bangladesh previously hoped for a Sri Lankan victory over Afghanistan to aid their qualification. Now, these two rivals face off in a battle to advance to the final.

Sri Lanka's recent win over Afghanistan was orchestrated with ease, echoing their previous victory against Bangladesh in the group stage. Captain Litton Das cited historical success for teams batting second as a reason for choosing to field, and announced two changes to his team. Meanwhile, uncertainty over young spinner Dunith Wellalage's participation was resolved as he made it back to the UAE following the loss of his father. The Sri Lankan side confirmed Wellalage's inclusion in the final XI after his return.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka maintained consistency with his squad from past matches, acknowledging he would have opted for the same strategy had he won the toss. He praised the maturity of the young players who joined the team since 2021. This critical match sees Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, each determined to earn a coveted spot in the final, bringing their best lineups to the field.

