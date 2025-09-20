Dramatic Shot Put Showdown: Jessica Schilder Grabs Gold in Thrilling Finale

In a stunning conclusion to the women's shot put at the world championships, Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands secured a gold medal on her final throw, hurling the shot 20.29 meters. The competition on Saturday was intense, with preliminaries and finals held within a single day, taxing the athletes.

Chase Jackson from the U.S. claimed silver with a 20.21-meter throw in her last attempt, closely followed by New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche, who took bronze with a 20.06-meter throw. Schilder expressed her thrill at winning her first world championships gold, describing the day as amazing.

The competition format drew ire from both Schilder and Jackson, who urged World Athletics to reconsider the scheduling. They highlighted the challenges of performing at peak levels without adequate rest, as Jackson noted the physical toll exacted by the one-day format and the need for better consideration of athletes' recovery times.

(With inputs from agencies.)