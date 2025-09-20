Left Menu

Dramatic Shot Put Showdown: Jessica Schilder Grabs Gold in Thrilling Finale

Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands clinched gold in the women's shot put at the world championships with a final attempt throw of 20.29 meters. The competition's format, which included preliminaries and finals on the same day, was criticized by Schilder and silver medalist Chase Jackson for affecting performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a stunning conclusion to the women's shot put at the world championships, Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands secured a gold medal on her final throw, hurling the shot 20.29 meters. The competition on Saturday was intense, with preliminaries and finals held within a single day, taxing the athletes.

Chase Jackson from the U.S. claimed silver with a 20.21-meter throw in her last attempt, closely followed by New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche, who took bronze with a 20.06-meter throw. Schilder expressed her thrill at winning her first world championships gold, describing the day as amazing.

The competition format drew ire from both Schilder and Jackson, who urged World Athletics to reconsider the scheduling. They highlighted the challenges of performing at peak levels without adequate rest, as Jackson noted the physical toll exacted by the one-day format and the need for better consideration of athletes' recovery times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

