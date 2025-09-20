Mbappé & Militão Decimate Espanyol in La Liga Showdown
Kylian Mbappé and Éder Militão led Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory over Espanyol in La Liga, with both players scoring spectacular long-range goals. This win extends Madrid's perfect start, moving them five points clear in the league. Espanyol, without top scorer Pere Milla, struggled offensively.
Kylian Mbappé and Éder Militão dazzled in Real Madrid's 2-0 triumph over Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday, delivering crucial goals that condemned the Barcelona-based team to its first defeat of the season.
In the 22nd minute, Militão capitalized on an opening, unleashing a remarkable right-footed strike into the top corner, eluding Espanyol's goalie's valiant effort to save. Mbappé soon followed suit, clinching a goal in the 47th minute that secured Madrid's fifth consecutive win.
The victory keeps Madrid five points ahead of Espanyol and Barcelona, solidifying their lead. Espanyol, suffering without suspended Pere Milla, faced challenges in attack. Meanwhile, Girona finds itself at the bottom after a 4-0 loss, as coach Míchel Sánchez vows continuous improvement.

