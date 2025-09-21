Bangladesh's Winning Formula: Strategic Brilliance against Sri Lanka

In the Asia Cup Super 4 clash, Bangladesh's meticulous planning saw them overcome Sri Lanka, marking a significant victory. Despite a challenging chase, half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy paved the way for success.

Hassan expressed satisfaction with his performance, acknowledging the solid tactical approach in overcoming Sri Lanka's bowlers. The collaborative effort with Litton Das was essential, particularly during the penultimate overs where Bangladesh was at risk of losing control.

Key contributions also came from Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin, whose effective overs restricted Sri Lanka's scoring potential. Even as Sri Lanka's skipper Charith Asalanka praised his team's efforts, he conceded the need for improvement, especially in the closing overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)