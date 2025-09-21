Beth Mooney: Australia's Secret to World Cup Success

Beth Mooney emphasizes adaptability and composure as crucial traits for a World Cup-winning team. Australia, known for their prowess, recently exhibited these qualities by defeating India, clinching the series 2-1.

The Australian side overcame fierce challenges from Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma, showcasing resilience and strategic planning. Mooney praised her team's performance and highlighted the potential impact of returning players.

Mooney also noted the significance of shared experience from the Women's Premier League, which aids in adapting to different conditions. As Australia aims for an eighth title, Mooney advises acknowledging the challenges posed by all competitors.

