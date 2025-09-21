Left Menu

Mithun Manhas Poised for BCCI Presidency

Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi cricket captain, has filed his nomination for the position of BCCI president. His candidacy comes after the position was vacated by Roger Binny. Several key positions in the cricket board will be decided at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:06 IST
Mithun Manhas Poised for BCCI Presidency
  • Country:
  • India

Mithun Manhas, renowned for his long-standing domestic career, is vying for the BCCI presidency after Roger Binny's departure. On Sunday, Manhas submitted his nomination at the board's headquarters, emerging as a top contender for the prestigious role.

At 45, Manhas, who has played a significant number of First-Class, List A, and IPL matches, was suggested for leadership following an informal meeting in New Delhi. Notably, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the decision, highlighting Manhas' cricketing credentials.

As the BCCI gears up for their annual general meeting, other notable nominations include Devajit Saikia for secretary and Arun Dhumal, who continues as the IPL governing council chairman. The meeting will see several important board positions filled, setting the stage for the continuation of cricket governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
2
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
3
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
4
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025