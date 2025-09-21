Mithun Manhas Poised for BCCI Presidency

Mithun Manhas, renowned for his long-standing domestic career, is vying for the BCCI presidency after Roger Binny's departure. On Sunday, Manhas submitted his nomination at the board's headquarters, emerging as a top contender for the prestigious role.

At 45, Manhas, who has played a significant number of First-Class, List A, and IPL matches, was suggested for leadership following an informal meeting in New Delhi. Notably, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the decision, highlighting Manhas' cricketing credentials.

As the BCCI gears up for their annual general meeting, other notable nominations include Devajit Saikia for secretary and Arun Dhumal, who continues as the IPL governing council chairman. The meeting will see several important board positions filled, setting the stage for the continuation of cricket governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)