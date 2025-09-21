Iga Swiatek Triumphs in Dramatic Korea Open Finale

Iga Swiatek exhibited remarkable resilience as she clinched the Korea Open title after a fierce competition against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova. Despite an unsettling start, the Polish star rallied back for a thrilling victory with set scores of 1-6, 7-6(3), and 7-5, in a match that lasted over two and a half hours.

Swiatek's latest triumph marks her third championship win this year, adding to her notable victories at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open. "I don't know how I won it," Swiatek admitted post-match, expressing her appreciation for the entertaining competition with Alexandrova.

Beyond the tennis court, her victory held personal significance, compensating for her father Tomasz's missed opportunity at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. "I'm happy that I could win here because of the family history," she commented, reflecting on her landmark achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)