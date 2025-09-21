Leo Neugebauer Claims Decathlon World Championship Gold with Stunning Comeback

Germany's Leo Neugebauer clinched the decathlon gold at the World Championships on Sunday, building on his Paris Olympic silver with a career-best javelin throw that paved the way for a well-paced 1,500 metres.

Neugebauer, who significantly surpassed his previous javelin best of 58.99 metres with an astonishing 64.34-metre throw, overtook long-standing leader Kyle Garland. Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme secured silver, and American Garland finished with bronze.

Despite a shaky start in hurdles, Neugebauer gained momentum with a record-setting discus throw. A personal record in the pole vault further tightened the competition, leading Neugebauer to ultimately conquer the standings with his superior 1,500m time, sealing gold with 8,804 points.