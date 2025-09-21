Left Menu

Leo Neugebauer Claims Decathlon World Championship Gold with Stunning Comeback

Germany's Leo Neugebauer won the decathlon gold at the World Championships, overcoming hurdles with stellar javelin and 1,500m performances. He outranked Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme and American Kyle Garland. Meanwhile, Norway's Sander Skotheim faced disappointment in hurdles after being a gold favourite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:45 IST
Germany's Leo Neugebauer clinched the decathlon gold at the World Championships on Sunday, building on his Paris Olympic silver with a career-best javelin throw that paved the way for a well-paced 1,500 metres.

Neugebauer, who significantly surpassed his previous javelin best of 58.99 metres with an astonishing 64.34-metre throw, overtook long-standing leader Kyle Garland. Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme secured silver, and American Garland finished with bronze.

Despite a shaky start in hurdles, Neugebauer gained momentum with a record-setting discus throw. A personal record in the pole vault further tightened the competition, leading Neugebauer to ultimately conquer the standings with his superior 1,500m time, sealing gold with 8,804 points.

