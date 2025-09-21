Left Menu

Mithun Manhas: Unexpected Contender for BCCI Presidency

Former Delhi cricket captain Mithun Manhas has surprised the cricket world by filing for the BCCI presidency. His candidacy follows an informal decision and marks a shift after Roger Binny's departure. Key roles in the cricket board, including IPL chairmanship and BCCI treasury, are up for renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has thrown his hat into the ring for the role of BCCI president, filing his nomination at the board headquarters on Sunday. The move has caught the cricket community off-guard, as Manhas emerges as a potential successor to Roger Binny.

With a robust domestic cricket career, Manhas' nomination comes after informal discussions in New Delhi, positioning him as a prime candidate for the presidency. Scheduled for next Sunday, the BCCI's annual general meeting will also see other major cricket board roles, including the IPL chairmanship and treasury, undergo changes.

Among the notable nominees are BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, continuing his role, and Arun Dhumal, who remains the IPL governing council chairman. Additionally, strategic plans for the upcoming test series against the West Indies were disclosed, marking an essential phase in the World Test Championship cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

