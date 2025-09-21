Italy Triumphs Again: Billie Jean King Cup Victory
Italy secured their sixth Billie Jean King Cup, defeating the United States in Shenzhen with a 2-0 victory. The win was achieved through singles victories by Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini. Italy's triumph marks back-to-back titles, continuing the nation's remarkable tennis success.
In a decisive victory, Italy clinched their sixth Billie Jean King Cup, overcoming the United States with a 2-0 victory in Shenzhen on Sunday. This triumph adds to Italy's legacy in the premier women's team tennis competition.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini emerged victorious in their singles matches, securing Italy's victory. Paolini, ranked eighth in the world, defeated Jessica Pegula, while Cocciaretto beat Emma Navarro, driving Italy to another title win.
The win extends the American wait for another title since their last in 2017. Italy's tennis success continues alongside their men's Davis Cup wins, signifying a golden era for Italian tennis.