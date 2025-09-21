Peace: The Essential Playmaker for Development in Jammu & Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister, emphasized on Sunday that peace serves as a fundamental prerequisite for development, as well as for the flourishing of the tourism and sports sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. 'For development, tourism, or sports, we need peace for everything. Playing day and night matches is impossible if the situation remains unstable,' Abdullah told reporters.

Despite not handling law and order, Abdullah stressed the government's commitment to sports infrastructure, tailored to each constituency. 'Infrastructure is created based on youth interest, and then handed over for their use,' he remarked.

During the special edition 'Peace Jersey' unveiling of Real Kashmir FC, Abdullah highlighted its role in promoting communal unity, citing sports as a bridge for peace. The jersey, inspired by the Hari Parbat Fort, showcases Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)