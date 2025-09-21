Left Menu

Peace: The Essential Playmaker for Development in Jammu & Kashmir

Omar Abdullah reiterated that peace is crucial for development, tourism, and sports in Jammu and Kashmir. His government prioritizes sports infrastructure, urging others to take responsibility for peace. Launching Real Kashmir FC's jersey, he emphasized sports' role in community unity and peace.

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister, emphasized on Sunday that peace serves as a fundamental prerequisite for development, as well as for the flourishing of the tourism and sports sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. 'For development, tourism, or sports, we need peace for everything. Playing day and night matches is impossible if the situation remains unstable,' Abdullah told reporters.

Despite not handling law and order, Abdullah stressed the government's commitment to sports infrastructure, tailored to each constituency. 'Infrastructure is created based on youth interest, and then handed over for their use,' he remarked.

During the special edition 'Peace Jersey' unveiling of Real Kashmir FC, Abdullah highlighted its role in promoting communal unity, citing sports as a bridge for peace. The jersey, inspired by the Hari Parbat Fort, showcases Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

