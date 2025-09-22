Left Menu

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup Super 4s match, driven by a strong performance by openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Despite a mid-inning hiccup, India successfully chased a target of 172, securing their win with impressive batting and strategic bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an exhilarating Asia Cup Super 4s encounter, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma's smashing 74 and a crucial century partnership with Shubman Gill laid the foundation for India's successful chase of 172 runs.

Despite a brief setback with the dismissals of Sharma, Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav's duck, India's depth in batting came through with Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya steering the team to victory at 174/4 in just 18.5 overs.

Earlier, India's Shivam Dube disrupted Pakistan's innings by claiming key wickets after a strong start. The match was marked by intense performances and a notable absence of the customary handshake at the toss, adding to the suspense of the clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

