Injury Woes and Record-Breakers: Highlights from the Sports World

A roundup of current sports news includes highlights such as CeeDee Lamb's injury against the Bears, Aaron Rodgers surpassing Brett Favre in all-time touchdowns, and A'ja Wilson securing a fourth WNBA MVP award. Injury updates also feature prominently, with several key players sidelined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 05:25 IST
The sports world witnessed a mix of notable achievements and unfortunate injuries this weekend. Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a lower-leg injury during a tackle by Chicago's Noah Sewell, while Aaron Rodgers made headlines by surpassing Brett Favre on the all-time touchdown list.

A'ja Wilson shone bright in the basketball realm, clinching her fourth WNBA MVP award amidst a remarkable season turnaround for the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, the United States celebrated gold in both 4x100 meter relays, thanks to standout performances by Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

In football, injuries marred several teams. Notable exits included the Texans' Derek Stingley Jr., Cardinals' James Conner, Falcons sticking with Michael Penix Jr., and Buccaneers' Mike Evans. Additionally, Chargers' Najee Harris faced a non-contact leg injury, indicating possibly more sidelined action for key players this season.

