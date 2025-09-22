Left Menu

Asian Football Roundup: Thrills, Leaders, and Legendary Goals

A whirlwind week in Asian football saw key matches shape various leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix led Al-Nassr to victory in Saudi Arabia, Suzuki capitalized on a Urawa error to secure Kashima's lead in Japan, and Shanghai Port kept pressure on Chengdu in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 05:50 IST
Asian Football Roundup: Thrills, Leaders, and Legendary Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling week of Asian football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix shone brightly as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh 5-1, maintaining their lead in Saudi Arabia's Pro League. Kingsley Coman also starred in the victory as Al-Nassr topped the table with a perfect record.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Kashima Antlers capitalized on a significant error by Urawa Red Diamonds to win 1-0, thanks to Yuma Suzuki's opportunistic strike. This result saw Kashima extend their lead at the J-League summit, while challengers Kyoto Sanga and Kashiwa Reysol faltered.

Turning to China, Shanghai Port pulled level with leaders Chengdu Rongcheng, clinching a 3-2 victory over Beijing Guoan. Brazilian forward Leonardo spearheaded the attack with a hat-trick, matching Chengdu's points total as they were held to a draw against Shanghai Shenhua.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

 Israel
2
Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

 India
3
Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025