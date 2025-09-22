Sri Lanka and Pakistan Clash in Must-Win Asia Cup Showdown

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set for a critical clash in the Asia Cup as both teams seek to overturn their early defeats in the Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka, defending champions, suffered a surprise loss to Bangladesh, ending their eight-match winning run.

The Pakistani team, plagued by off-field controversies, has been unable to perform optimally, further compounded by the absence of key players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Their disarray was evident in their latest defeat to India, marking their second loss against the arch-rivals in this tournament.

With little time to regroup, captain Salman Agha faces the challenge of revamping Pakistan's batting lineup. The match, scheduled for 8 PM IST, is a must-win for both teams to keep their tournament hopes alive in the highly competitive Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)