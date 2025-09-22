Left Menu

Rugby Star Jonathan Joseph Retires: A Career of Triumphs

Jonathan Joseph, former England rugby centre, retires at 34 following a December injury that prevented his recovery. Joseph's illustrious career includes three Six Nations titles and participation in the 2019 World Cup final, scoring 17 tries in 54 internationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:42 IST
Rugby Star Jonathan Joseph Retires: A Career of Triumphs

Jonathan Joseph, the former England centre, has announced his retirement from professional rugby at 34 after a career-defining injury. The setback occurred in December, leaving Joseph unable to run and prompting his decision.

Throughout his career, Joseph was a formidable presence on the field, notching 17 tries across 54 international appearances. He was instrumental in England's success, contributing to three Six Nations championships.

Joseph was also a key figure in England's squad during their journey to the 2019 World Cup final. While speaking on Instagram, he expressed difficulty in recovering from his injury, leading to his retirement decision.

TRENDING

1
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
2
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
3
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
4
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025