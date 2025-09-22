Tragic Loss: Ibaihun Kurbah's Inspiring Legacy Ends Too Soon
Ibaihun Kurbah, a 20-year-old former state-level runner turned footballer from Meghalaya, succumbed to kidney failure in Guwahati. Known for her speed and determination, Kurbah's promising career was cut short. Despite community support and efforts for a transplant, she could not recover. The sporting community mourns her loss.
Ibaihun Kurbah, a vibrant and promising footballer from Meghalaya, has tragically passed away due to kidney complications. The 20-year-old succumbed to her illness in a Guwahati hospital on Monday.
Hailing from Mairang, Kurbah had represented Meghalaya in national football tournaments. Her talent on the field was unmistakable, and she had previously been a state-level running champion before focusing on football. Her career came to an abrupt halt when she was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure earlier this year.
Despite undergoing dialysis twice weekly and widespread efforts from civil society and well-wishers to secure a transplant donor, Kurbah's condition worsened. The Meghalaya Football Association and the sporting community have expressed their heartfelt condolences, recognizing her spirit as a competitor both on and off the field.
