Sneh Rana Eyes World Cup Glory as Indian Women's Cricket Gears Up for 2025 Challenge

Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana has expressed her team's ambition to clinch the World Cup trophy. She highlighted the Women's Premier League's (WPL) pivotal role in advancing Indian women's cricket. Rana will compete with the Indian squad starting their World Cup 2025 campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30. After returning to the national white-ball team in 2023, Rana has taken 21 wickets in 11 matches, averaging 22.09 with a personal best of 5/43.

In a JioHotstar interview on 'Off the Pitch,' Rana described the upcoming tournament as a unique honor. She shared that playing in a World Cup is a dream for any cricketer, and representing India, particularly at home, is both interesting and challenging. Rana noted the special significance of this World Cup for Harmanpreet Kaur, who has dedicated many years to cricket. 'Our aim is to fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup,' she stated.

Rana credited the WPL for providing Indian cricketers the opportunity to play alongside global cricket talents. 'It offers a platform to compete with top-tier players worldwide and learn from esteemed foreign coaches, observing their strategies and reactions during crucial moments,' she explained. Having played 17 WPL matches for Gujarat Giants and RCB since 2023, Rana has taken 12 wickets, averaging 35.33 with best figures of 3/26. She added that the World Cup is a constant thought during India's bilateral series encounters.

This World Cup marks the first for head coach Amol Muzumdar, heightening its importance. Rana emphasized the excitement within the team to play in front of large home crowds, predicting a memorable journey. The Indian squad, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, includes key players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues among others, with reserves ready to step in as needed.

